The Cleveland Cavaliers are in their fourth consecutive NBA Finals, as they get set to square off with the Golden State Warriors yet again. Game 1 tips off on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Cavs are heavy underdogs, but simply getting to the Finals is quite the accomplishment for LeBron James and company given their rollercoaster ride of a season. LeBron himself is quick to admit there were times this season where he had plenty of doubts about the team’s ability to get to the Finals — although he insists he was never worried about missing the playoffs.

James discussed this season at length in a very interesting and honest interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, in which he laments the season getting off to a bad start in the offseason with trading Kyrie Irving. LeBron says he disagreed with the move as being wrong for the organization’s path and that it was the beginning of a long stretch of issues for the Cavs. Later, in the build up to a question about his relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, Nichols notes LeBron actually called the Cavs ownership and/or front office to protest the trade, but they went ahead with it anyways, which LeBron nods along to and says “yes.”