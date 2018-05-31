LeBron Called The Cavs To Try And Stop The Kyrie Irving Trade Last Summer

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in their fourth consecutive NBA Finals, as they get set to square off with the Golden State Warriors yet again. Game 1 tips off on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Cavs are heavy underdogs, but simply getting to the Finals is quite the accomplishment for LeBron James and company given their rollercoaster ride of a season. LeBron himself is quick to admit there were times this season where he had plenty of doubts about the team’s ability to get to the Finals — although he insists he was never worried about missing the playoffs.

James discussed this season at length in a very interesting and honest interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, in which he laments the season getting off to a bad start in the offseason with trading Kyrie Irving. LeBron says he disagreed with the move as being wrong for the organization’s path and that it was the beginning of a long stretch of issues for the Cavs. Later, in the build up to a question about his relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, Nichols notes LeBron actually called the Cavs ownership and/or front office to protest the trade, but they went ahead with it anyways, which LeBron nods along to and says “yes.”

