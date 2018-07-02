The Cavaliers’ Title Odds Fell To 500-1 With LeBron Joining The Lakers

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.01.18 1 hour ago

LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a 4-year, $154 million contract with one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

The move means a lot to a lot of different people and teams. There is the immediate effect of the Lakers becoming a contender after years of mediocrity (or worse). The West becomes an even tougher conference, as nearly every major star in the league resides out West. For the first time in a decade, the East will be won by a team that doesn’t employ LeBron and all the top contenders there suddenly see themselves with legitimate roads to the Finals.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has taken notice of all of those things and updated their championship odds accordingly. The Lakers jump to 7-2, which is ridiculous given their current roster, and the Cavs fall all the way to 500-1, in line with the Kings and Nets near the very bottom of the league.

