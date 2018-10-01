Getty Image

LeBron James got his first experience officially wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey on Sunday night as LeBron and Co. played a preseason exhibition in San Diego.

James had nine points, three rebounds and three assists in about 15 minutes on the floor. But preseason isn’t about numbers as much as getting a rhythm and ramping up the intensity of an NBA game. That’s especially true when it comes to learning how to play with a new team.

His first basket as a Laker came with a deep three early in the contest. He also had a slick pass to Brandon Ingram inside that led to an easy jam. The Lakers put together some LeBron highlights, and it’s just a taste of what’s likely to come for team when the season actually begins.