All signs seem to point to LeBron James being on the Los Angeles Lakers next season. We obviously can’t know for sure until after midnight on July 1 and it can’t be official until the moratorium ends on July 6, but as of now that seems to be the projection for most everyone.

Paul George, however, seems set to re-sign in Oklahoma City as he’s headed to Russell Westbrook’s massive house party (complete with Nas performing) as free agency begins. That begs the question of what star would be joining LeBron in L.A., given that his desire to compete in the immediate requires a significant roster upgrade besides just him.

Kawhi Leonard is a popular choice as L.A. works through trade talks with San Antonio, but he might not be available to them until next summer when he hits free agency if the Spurs choose not to make a deal with their rival in the West. David Griffin knows LeBron as well as anyone on television, and he pointed out that there is another major free agent on the market that he knows LeBron is a fan of in DeMarcus Cousins who could end up being the second star to join James in L.A.