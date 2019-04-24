LeBron James Denies Report He Doesn’t Trust The Lakers Front Office On Instagram

04.24.19 30 mins ago

Getty Image

The Lakers failed to make the postseason in LeBron James’ first season and with a critical offseason upcoming, the team is in a bit of disarray.

Team president Magic Johnson shocked everyone when he announced just prior to the final regular season game that he was stepping down from his post, leaving GM Rob Pelinka suddenly in total control of the front office. Luke Walton was, unsurprisingly, let go as coach, landing in Sacramento (and now facing a lawsuit for alleged sexual battery), and to this point, the frontrunners for his job appear to be Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams.

The lack of stability is concerning entering such a crucial summer, and there have been reports that LeBron James isn’t pleased with how things have gone recently with those at the top. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently said the relationship between James and the organization has been damaged, but LeBron took to Instagram to deny that report, saying it’s “not true” and note that he’s working out in the Lakers facility right now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron James
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP