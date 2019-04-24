Getty Image

The Lakers failed to make the postseason in LeBron James’ first season and with a critical offseason upcoming, the team is in a bit of disarray.

Team president Magic Johnson shocked everyone when he announced just prior to the final regular season game that he was stepping down from his post, leaving GM Rob Pelinka suddenly in total control of the front office. Luke Walton was, unsurprisingly, let go as coach, landing in Sacramento (and now facing a lawsuit for alleged sexual battery), and to this point, the frontrunners for his job appear to be Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams.

The lack of stability is concerning entering such a crucial summer, and there have been reports that LeBron James isn’t pleased with how things have gone recently with those at the top. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently said the relationship between James and the organization has been damaged, but LeBron took to Instagram to deny that report, saying it’s “not true” and note that he’s working out in the Lakers facility right now.