LeBron Thinks Any Lakers That Let Distractions Affect Them Are On ‘The Wrong Franchise’

02.25.19 18 mins ago

Getty Image

All is not well in Lakerland at the moment, as the Los Angeles has dropped back to back games against non-playoff teams in New Orleans and Memphis.

The 110-105 loss drops L.A. to 11th in the Western Conference, tied with the Timberwolves at 29-31, three full games behind the Spurs in the eighth spot in the standings. LeBron James filled the stat sheet per usual with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, but it still wasn’t one of his best performances as he had a bit of a rough close to the game, missing a pair of deep threes and getting called for a charge running through Joakim Noah in the closing seconds.

For the second straight game, LeBron appeared at the end of his rope with regards to his team’s performance in the locker room after a loss. In New Orleans, James questioned his team’s focus and whether basketball was the most important thing to them. This time, he made a very simple declaration: if you can’t handle distractions and a playoff push, the Lakers are the wrong place to be.

