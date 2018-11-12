LeBron’s Tip-Dunk After Missing Two Free Throws Beat The Hawks In L.A.

Getty Image

LeBron James is having some problems with free throws at the end of close games. Against the Spurs, a pair of missed free throws set up Patty Mills with a game-winner in overtime and against the Hawks the same situation almost emerged again.

LeBron drew a foul with under 20 seconds to play with the Lakers down 106-105 to Atlanta and proceeded to clang the first free throw off the back of the rim. His second attempt also drew iron, bouncing off the left side, but he was saved by a spectacular effort play from Kyle Kuzma to come in and tip the board to himself and stay with it after having the ball stripped.

Kuzma then put up a push shot to take the lead that bounced off to the right, where LeBron was waiting to redeem himself with a tip dunk to give L.A. the lead.