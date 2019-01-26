LeBron James Did Full-Contact Defensive Drills And Is Inching Closer To Returning From Injury

01.26.19 28 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James hasn’t played basketball since Christmas. It’s rare to see James not on the court, but that’s something the Lakers have needed to deal with following a groin injury. Los Angeles has gone 5-10 during that stretch, struggling mightily on offense. Basically, the Lakers need James back soon if they want to keep up in the Western Conference playoff race.

If they’re lucky, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. On Saturday, James made his return to practice, and according to the AP, took part in full contact defensive drills. That’s a good indication that he’s getting closer to a return, even if he will not play on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Bron James is back in full-contact defensive drills in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time since the four-time NBA MVP strained his groin.

James will miss his 16th consecutive game Sunday when the Lakers host the Phoenix Suns.

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron James

