LeBron James hasn’t played basketball since Christmas. It’s rare to see James not on the court, but that’s something the Lakers have needed to deal with following a groin injury. Los Angeles has gone 5-10 during that stretch, struggling mightily on offense. Basically, the Lakers need James back soon if they want to keep up in the Western Conference playoff race.

If they’re lucky, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. On Saturday, James made his return to practice, and according to the AP, took part in full contact defensive drills. That’s a good indication that he’s getting closer to a return, even if he will not play on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.