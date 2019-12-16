LeBron James On Load Management: ‘My Obligation Is To Play’ When Healthy

You can’t look around the NBA these days without seeing a discussion on load management. It’s the popular term used to define players resting in order to keep them from overexerting themselves, re-aggravating injuries, or just giving older players a day off.

The NBA has sharpened the focus on load management in recent years by asking teams to define these periods clearly and not rest stars in prime time games. And one player that doesn’t seem to love the idea of load management these days is LeBron James.

James recently injured his elbow in a Lakers victory over the Heat. With James turning 35 this season it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see the Lakers use this as an opportunity to give him a day off. They’re tied for the best record in the NBA and James hasn’t missed a single one. In talking with reporters, however, he doesn’t seem too thrilled with the idea of unnecessarily sitting out any games at this stage of his career.

Via Bill Oram of The Athletic.

“I don’t know how many games I got left in my career,” he said. “I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game and they’re there to come see me play and if I sit out, then what? “That’s my obligation. My obligation is to play, play for my teammates and if I’m healthy, then I’m going to play.”

James stance isn’t a wild one. There was a time where what he’s saying was the general consensus among every star in the NBA. If you were healthy then you played. In seasons with deep playoff runs, however, more teams are now aware that players need to rest sometimes. So it’s a little strange to see James pushing back against that idea. That said, nobody in the NBA takes care of their body as well as he does. So if he doesn’t feel he needs rest then maybe he doesn’t need it.

It’s also in James favor that he’s currently averaging a career low in minutes, at 34 per game. His main role with the Lakers is being a ball distributor, and playing that kind of game may limit the typical wear and tear that he might have faced earlier in his career when he spent a lot of time playing power forward.

James has only played 82 games in a season once, though he’s had few major injuries that have caused him to miss significant time. He’s certainly aware of what’s necessary to stay healthy through a season. That said, if later in the season the Lakers choose to rest him it won’t be him going back on his word. James wants to play, but sometimes sitting out is just a regular part of the NBA’s regular season now.