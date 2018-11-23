LeBron James And The Lakers Think Lonzo Ball Is Too ‘Passive’

Getty Image

When LeBron James joined the Lakers last summer, one of the biggest questions was just how well its current roster of young talent would fit around him. It’s been a mixed bag so far, to say the least. Some of that has to do with the suddenly overwhelming pressure that goes with simply playing on a LeBron-led team.

But some of it also stems from some very real concerns regarding how all the pieces fit together. Lonzo Ball, of course, remains at the center of all this, in no small measure because of his struggles as an outside shooter. Perhaps more troubling, though, is that the organization and those playing alongside him see as a certain passivity to his game.

Naturally, everyone has to defer to LeBron to some degree, but if the Lakers are going to meet their goal of making the postseason this year, Lonzo will have to put forth a more consistent effort and make more of an impact on a nightly basis than has been the case of late. Just ask his teammates, who though pleased by his strong performance in LeBron’s return to Cleveland on Wednesday wish they could see more of that version of Ball more often.