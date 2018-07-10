LeBron James Officially Signed His Four-Year Contract With The Lakers

Getty Image

Just one week ago, LeBron James created shockwaves in the NBA world when he agreed to a four-year contract to join the Los Angeles Lakers. While that is a common occurrence in today’s NBA world, the formality of James actually signing the deal had to wait for the league’s moratorium to conclude and, after a few extra days, that came to fruition on Monday.

In the days since the initial news broke, reaction has been mixed across the league, including a batch of Lakers fans that aren’t exactly thrilled with “King James” coming to Los Angeles. Still, there has been a ton of attention on what the Lakers have done (and what they haven’t done) with the roster and that will undoubtedly continue in the coming days.