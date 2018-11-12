Getty Image

The season did not get off to the start the Lakers hoped for as they dropped their first three games of the LeBron James era. Since then, they’ve battled back to 7-6, getting above .500 for the first time this season after a one-point home win over the Hawks on Sunday.

Impartial observers haven’t been all that surprised that the Lakers have had their struggles. Those not looking through rose-colored glasses could see the potential pitfalls of this roster and the likelihood of them having trouble slowing down opponents. Still, the Lakers found themselves frustrated with close losses and an inability to take care of business down the stretch in close games — five of their six losses have been by single digits.

For LeBron, it’s the first time in four years he’s had to go through the process of joining a new team and teaching them to win, and he’s had to reset his own personal expectations. Throughout the offseason and camp, James did a good job of tempering expectations for the team publicly, but once the losses start happening, it’s much more difficult to keep that same perspective.