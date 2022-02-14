LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers never got to have a championship parade after winning the 2020 NBA championship in the Orlando Bubble.

It was part of the unfortunate reality of the beginning of the pandemic, as restrictions on gatherings prior to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines didn’t allow the Lakers to celebrate with their fans in the streets of L.A. — despite James stumping for a parade to happen anyways at the time. Almost two years later and the Dodgers and, most recently, the Rams have won championships since the Lakers won their title and LeBron seems to be having a little FOMO when it comes to the impending title parade for the new Super Bowl champs.

On Monday, LeBron floated the idea of the Rams, Lakers, and Dodgers all getting a parade through L.A. to celebrate the three champs.

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

I get it, he never got that parade from 2020 and I can fully understand wanting that, but it’s also a rather hilarious idea for the Lakers to join a parade in the middle of a season in which they are currently in ninth in the West at 26-31. Not only that, but this current Lakers team has three players who were on that championship team — LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Howard (and Avery Bradley but he didn’t join the team in the Bubble) — which means the logistics of getting the actual title team to a joint parade is nearly impossible considering those players are scattered all over the league. So they either would just have the few still on the roster there or a bunch of guys who didn’t actually win a title celebrating for a team they weren’t on in the middle of what has been a rather dreadful season.

What feels far more likely is that LeBron will join the Rams for the parade as a special guest if it’s on a day he’s able to, but it seems like it’s probably a bit too far removed from that 2020 title for the Lakers to really get a proper parade as James wants so badly.