Getty Image

The Spurs led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter, and it appeared they were about to pick up their second win of the season over the Lakers in Staples Center. However, this time, the LeBron James-led comeback would not fall short, as it did in a Spurs overtime win earlier in the season, as L.A. won 121-113.

James took over with 20 points in the final period, hitting some deep three-pointers, including one from near the logo to give the Lakers a lead with just under six minutes to go, after giving L.A. their first lead of the quarter on a transition layup the play before.