Getty Image

Time and time again, LeBron James has stepped up to address issues well beyond what happens on the basketball court. It’s one of the things that makes him the biggest — and most important — athlete in the world. Reporters know that he’ll speak honestly about an issue, from the importance of Black Panther to the latest comment Donald Trump has against athletes of color.

The Thousand Oaks shooting in Southern California would be no exception to that rule. James now plays for the Lakes and has had a home in Southern California for a few years now. And while he hasn’t outright advocated for gun control, politically he’s much closer to Steve Kerr on the issue than, say, the president.

James was asked about the Thousand Oaks shooting on Sunday after the Lakers hosted the Atlanta Hawks. The team wore shirts with the word “enough” on them, much like the Los Angeles Clippers did on Saturday. And James took the opportunity to speak of the “troubling times” we live in and what must be done to change them.