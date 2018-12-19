Getty Image

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers caught an L on Tuesday night, as the purple and gold strolled into Brooklyn and lost a thriller to the Nets. While James had his normal LeBron in New York box score — 36 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists — Brooklyn defended its home court en route to a 115-110 victory and their sixth win in a row.

Next up for Los Angeles is a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, which features a not exactly subtle subplot. The Lakers are one of the teams that is interested in acquiring Anthony Davis if he hits the trade market this summer, and unlike most other teams that want to bring him on board, Los Angeles has a war chest of assets that could get into a bidding war for the star big man.

James was asked about Friday’s game and the whole “Davis to Los Angeles” thing prior to taking the floor against the Nets, and might have given the least surprising answer in basketball history when asked about Davis potentially becoming his teammate.