Jeff Van Gundy Thinks The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James

03.10.19 1 hour ago

Let’s just say the first year of LeBron James on the Lakers has not gone well. That would be putting it mildly. The best player of his generation is currently having his worst year since the 2004-05 season. The Lakers are a mess. They’re not going to make the playoffs. James is pouting. Multiple streaks such as his NBA Finals streak, playoff streak, and All-NBA First team streaks are going to come to an end. It’s been a disaster in every way.

Some of have questioned if James should have come to Los Angeles in the first place. He obviously went there for offcourt opportunities, but is it worth suffering so much on the court? Well, despite the results, it doesn’t really matter because James is going to be around in Los Angeles for at least two more seasons.

After signing a four-year deal with a player option in the final season, James is in L.A. through at least 2021. No matter how disastrous this gets, Los Angeles should and will never consider trading him, right? There are some that think otherwise, including ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy who floated the idea that L.A. should at least listen to offers for James this summer.

