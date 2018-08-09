Instagram/KingJames

LeBron James has officially been a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for more than a month, but it still hasn’t fully set in that the best player in the world is now in L.A.

James has spent most of his offseason building his portfolio as a film and TV producer through his SpringHill Entertainment company, opening a public school in Akron, Ohio, and watching his sons play in basketball tournaments. His one NBA-related appearance was at NBA Summer League when he wore some Lakers shorts, but until Wednesday we hadn’t seen James in a Lakers uniform.

That changed when LeBron posted images of himself wearing his full Lakers uniform to his Instagram story, giving us our first chance to adjust to the strange sight of the King in purple and gold. Not only was LeBron in a Lakers uni, he’s even rocking the Kobe 1 Protro for part of the photo shoot, along with some “I’m King” LeBron 15s.