LeBron Put On His Lakers Uniform For The First Time While Wearing Kobes

#Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers #LeBron James
08.08.18 43 mins ago

Instagram/KingJames

LeBron James has officially been a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for more than a month, but it still hasn’t fully set in that the best player in the world is now in L.A.

James has spent most of his offseason building his portfolio as a film and TV producer through his SpringHill Entertainment company, opening a public school in Akron, Ohio, and watching his sons play in basketball tournaments. His one NBA-related appearance was at NBA Summer League when he wore some Lakers shorts, but until Wednesday we hadn’t seen James in a Lakers uniform.

That changed when LeBron posted images of himself wearing his full Lakers uniform to his Instagram story, giving us our first chance to adjust to the strange sight of the King in purple and gold. Not only was LeBron in a Lakers uni, he’s even rocking the Kobe 1 Protro for part of the photo shoot, along with some “I’m King” LeBron 15s.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP