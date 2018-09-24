LeBron Has A New Name For The Lakers Veteran Bench Unit: MUD

Getty Image

The new-look Lakers made their official debut on Monday at media day in Los Angeles, as LeBron James and the many other new faces took photos and answered questions in their Lakers uniforms.

While LeBron is the obvious headliner and much of the focus is on the young rising stars he’ll play alongside in L.A., the rag-tag group of veteran misfits in L.A. can’t be forgotten. Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, and Michael Beasley were all signed to one-year deals this summer, causing many to scratch their heads while trying to understand the plan for the Lakers.

McGee and Beasley are low-risk signings on minimum deals and truly all four are low-risk because at worst they’ll cut bait next summer, but Rondo and Stephenson will command more than $13 million combined this year, with plenty of questions as to why the Lakers bid so highly for players few would’ve expected them to have competition for. In any case, those players are in L.A. now and the questions persist about how they’ll fit in.

For now, LeBron is still excited about everyone in the Lakers locker room and coined a new nickname for the squad: MUD.