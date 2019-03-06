Getty Image

The Lakers are all but out of the playoff race in the Western Conference, sitting six games out of the 8-seed with 18 games to go. Barring an all-time rally from L.A., LeBron James’ consecutive playoff appearance streak will end at 13 seasons and the Lakers will enter this offseason with a lot of questions to answer.

The biggest one is how will Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka upgrade the roster to make them not just a playoff team, but a legitimate contender in the West. Based off what we heard of the Pelicans’ interest ahead of the trade deadline, trading for Anthony Davis seems like an uphill battle, so it’ll be up to them to sell a top free agent on joining LeBron and company. Given how much they struggled to land a secondary star this past summer, that is far from a guarantee.

What’s most interesting is what their Plan B is, should the very top free agents like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, and others choose to sign elsewhere. Last year, they didn’t execute that well, as nearly every veteran signing outside of LeBron last summer has been a net negative for the Lakers.

LeBron seems to understand that. He was asked about why he feels inexperience has been an issue for the Lakers, and indicated that the young guys have been asked to do too much.