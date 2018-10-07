Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have given fans a glimpse of LeBron James in the purple and gold through four preseason games. James has appeared in three of those games and has played no more than 16 minutes in any of them, but any time on the floor is important as he looks to build chemistry with his new teammates.

There has been one teammate with whom James hasn’t gotten the chance to play: Lonzo Ball. The second-year guard has not gotten the chance to take the floor during the preseason following arthroscopic knee surgery in July, which is unfortunate, because watching two passers as good as Ball and James on the floor at the same time would be a ton of fun.

The Lakers have two games left this preseason, and apparently, they’ll use at least one of them as an opportunity for Ball and James to get some run with one another. According to Luke Walton, we can expect to see the pair team up on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.