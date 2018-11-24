Getty Image

Lonzo Ball is settling into a groove as he’s getting used to life as LeBron James’ teammate. No one has ever questioned Ball’s talent, but as is oftentimes the case when a young dude suits up alongside the best player in the world, there is a period in which they have to get used to their new situation.

James and others on the Lakers have expressed the belief that Ball can be a bit too passive, while Rajon Rondo rides Ball awfully hard in practice with the hopes that it’ll make him better. In response, Ball has been a steady hand in each of the Lakers’ last two games, a pair of wins in which he has attempted double-digit shots in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

After Los Angeles win on Friday against the Utah Jazz, James decided to heap praise onto his second-year floor general. While he acknowledged that Ball has been really good lately, James expressed his belief that Ball isn’t aware that he is a special basketball player.