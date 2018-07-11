LeBron Fans Waited All Afternoon At An L.A. Blaze Pizza Only For Him Not To Show Up

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.10.18 30 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been 10 days since LeBron James decided he would leave the Cavaliers for the Lakers, agreeing to a four-year max deal in L.A. that he officially signed earlier this week.

Since then, the Lakers have signed quite the interesting cast of veterans to fill the empty roster spots around LeBron and there’s been plenty of chatter about how well that group will fit with James in his first season with the Lakers. We won’t know the answer to that for some time, but James himself seems to be getting the hang of this L.A. thing already.

On Monday, James teased that he would be dropping by the Blaze Pizza location in Culver City for a pizza party celebrating his joining the Lakers. Naturally, it blew up on Twitter and fans marked their calendars to head over to hopefully meet the King for some ‘za.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 10 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 6 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP