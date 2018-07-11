Getty Image

It’s been 10 days since LeBron James decided he would leave the Cavaliers for the Lakers, agreeing to a four-year max deal in L.A. that he officially signed earlier this week.

Since then, the Lakers have signed quite the interesting cast of veterans to fill the empty roster spots around LeBron and there’s been plenty of chatter about how well that group will fit with James in his first season with the Lakers. We won’t know the answer to that for some time, but James himself seems to be getting the hang of this L.A. thing already.

On Monday, James teased that he would be dropping by the Blaze Pizza location in Culver City for a pizza party celebrating his joining the Lakers. Naturally, it blew up on Twitter and fans marked their calendars to head over to hopefully meet the King for some ‘za.