07.14.18

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League squad will take the floor in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons. As it turns out, as that game goes down, there might be some major star power sitting courtside in the form of the Lakers’ newest superstar.

According to a report by Rob Perez, LeBron James is slated to be in attendance at some point during the game. There’s no word on when he’d get there or if he’d stay for the whole game, just that James plans on sitting courtside for the matchup.

