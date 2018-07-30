Getty Image

July 30, 2018 is a landmark day for LeBron James, as he opened his “I Promise” public school in Akron and had the opportunity to publicly explain why the project is very important to him. In addition to the magnitude of that event, the day also served as James’ first extended public comments since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency and, as such, there was a bit of basketball discussion as well.

In the midst of the festivities, James discussed his expectations for his first season in Los Angeles and, in short, he indicated that the team doesn’t “have any right now.”