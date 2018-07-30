LeBron James Says He Doesn’t Have Any Expectations For The Lakers This Season

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.30.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

July 30, 2018 is a landmark day for LeBron James, as he opened his “I Promise” public school in Akron and had the opportunity to publicly explain why the project is very important to him. In addition to the magnitude of that event, the day also served as James’ first extended public comments since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency and, as such, there was a bit of basketball discussion as well.

In the midst of the festivities, James discussed his expectations for his first season in Los Angeles and, in short, he indicated that the team doesn’t “have any right now.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 week ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP