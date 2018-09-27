Lakers on Twitter

Now that LeBron James is settled in Los Angeles, all Lakers fans want to see is No. 23 taking the floor in the team’s uniform. This will obviously be a much bigger deal when James plays in a regular season game in front of the Staples Center crowd for the first time, but before that, the Lakers need to get through the preseason.

James is on the short list of players that can get away with not seeing the floor during the preseason slate if he wanted. That won’t be the case this year, though, as Lakers coach Luke Walton said on Thursday that James will play during the team’s preseason debut, a game against the Denver Nuggets in San Diego on Sept. 30.

Luke Walton says that LeBron James will play in Sunday’s preseason opener, though his playing time is not yet set. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2018

While he’s about to turn 34 and has plenty of miles on his metaphorical wheels, James playing in the preseason is probably a smart decision for the Lakers with how much roster turnover the team experienced this summer. Los Angeles — and specifically James — aren’t exactly in win-now mode, but getting the opportunity for everyone to gel is important. And of course, it’s probably more than safe to assume that James isn’t going to be asked to do all that much heavy lifting, at least not until the games begin to count.