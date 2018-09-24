One reason why LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers was a bit of a surprise was because the team isn’t viewed as a title contender right now. James is the best player in the world and Los Angeles has a number of young and talented players, but on the whole, the Lakers aren’t quite on the same level as the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets.

In James’ eyes, though, that’s not a major concern during his first year in L.A. James met with the media as part of the Lakers’ media day on Monday afternoon and revealed that he does not have a title-or-bust mentality, instead saying there are other ways to determine success this season that don’t involve lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.