LeBron James Believed Luke Walton ‘Played The Hand As Well As He Could’ This Season

Associate Editor
04.06.19

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers’ inability to make the postseason in year one of the LeBron James era has led to plenty of questions about the future of head coach Luke Walton. In a way, they make sense — the Lakers came into the year with a “playoffs or bust” mindset and Walton wasn’t able to navigate them there.

At the same time, that lacks a whole lot of context, namely when it comes to the way Los Angeles’ roster was constructed and with the seemingly endless wave of injuries that handcuffed what Walton was able to do. In fact, following the Lakers’ win over the Clippers on Friday night, Walton expressed that injuries made it nearly impossible to do anything too advanced on offense.

Those injuries were a millstone around Walton’s neck, to the extent that James defended his coach in an interview with Allie Clifton of Spectrum SportsNet. In James’ eyes, Walton did the best that he could with what he was given.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLUKE WALTON
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP