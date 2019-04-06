Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers’ inability to make the postseason in year one of the LeBron James era has led to plenty of questions about the future of head coach Luke Walton. In a way, they make sense — the Lakers came into the year with a “playoffs or bust” mindset and Walton wasn’t able to navigate them there.

At the same time, that lacks a whole lot of context, namely when it comes to the way Los Angeles’ roster was constructed and with the seemingly endless wave of injuries that handcuffed what Walton was able to do. In fact, following the Lakers’ win over the Clippers on Friday night, Walton expressed that injuries made it nearly impossible to do anything too advanced on offense.

Luke Walton was asked how much of the playbook he was able to get into this year, and said that because they had to keep things simple with all the turnover they never were able to install much in the way of second and third options out of plays pic.twitter.com/1iG4G0fUi3 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 6, 2019

Those injuries were a millstone around Walton’s neck, to the extent that James defended his coach in an interview with Allie Clifton of Spectrum SportsNet. In James’ eyes, Walton did the best that he could with what he was given.