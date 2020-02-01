LeBron James Unveiled His New ‘Mamba 4 Life’ Tattoo Honoring Kobe Bryant

Since Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday, friends and loved ones around the league have made all sorts of moving gestures to pay tribute to the Lakers legend who touched the lives of millions with his impact that went well beyond basketball. Many current players who have worn No. 8 or No. 24 up to now have decided to change their jersey numbers out of respect, and Mark Cuban went so far as to say that the Mavs will retire those numbers from their team for good.

On Friday night, as the Lakers get set to take the court for the first time since his passing, there will be free t-shirts for fans featuring his two jersey numbers, and the players will each wear a “KB” patch that will also serve as a new court logo. And that’s likely just the beginning of what we’ll see as countless individuals will do their best to memorialize the loss of an all-time great.

LeBron, who over the years had forged a unique relationship with his on-court rival, was one of the first to get things started as he debuted a new tattoo that features an iconic Black Mamba along with 8 and 24 and the words “Mamba 4 Life” on his left thigh.

LeBron James reveals “Mamba 4 Life” tattoo honoring Kobe Bryant 💜💛 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/Ermc1RoIJn — Stadium (@Stadium) February 1, 2020

Anthony Davis was also said to have gotten a tattoo in remembrance of Kobe, which we’ll likely see soon enough as tip-off draws closer. It’s one of the countless tributes we can expect as the night goes on and the NBA family continues to try and make sense of this overwhelming tragedy.