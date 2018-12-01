LeBron James And The Rest Of The NBA Reacted To Meek Mill’s New Album

Getty Image

Ariana Grande’s new music video may have captured the world’s attention on Friday, but it was also release day for Meek Mill. Championships has gotten strong reviews, both from music critics and those who listen to music in a more recreational manner. That includes a bevy of NBA players, and many of them sung Meek’s praises.

There’s been a lot of talk about the album in general and what it means, but at this point it’s clear that the NBA is filled with huge fans, none bigger is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He was clearly feeling the album on Friday night when he tweeted out some Meek lyrics and mentioned the rapper on Twitter.

See where I come from/We had to beat the streets/Beat the system, beat racism, beat poverty/And now we made it through all that/We at the CHAMPIONSHIP- @MeekMill — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 30, 2018

The praise continued on Saturday as James explored the album further.