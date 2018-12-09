LeBron James Gave His Sneakers To An Emotional Fan During A Win Over Memphis

12.09.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business in a 23-point road win on Saturday evening, and the victory came at the expense of the Memphis Grizzlies. Along the way, LeBron James put together a typically brilliant night with 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds before exiting to the bench with more than four minutes to go.

Until that point, it seemed to be a fairly normal evening for the game’s greatest player but, shortly after taking a seat, he was captured gifting his game-worn sneakers to a young woman.

