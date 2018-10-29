LeBron James Responded ‘I’m Ready’ To Michael Jordan’s ‘GOAT’ Commercial

10.29.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Next week NBC will have the Packers and Patriots on Sunday Night Football in a marquee matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in league history, who fans often argue about which is better and whether one deserves the title of “Greatest Of All Time.”

To hype up that matchup further, NBC enlisted Michael Jordan to do a cheeky commercial spot where he talked about wanting to see the GOAT debate settled head to head, between two players that fans debate all the time who happen to wear the same number. It was a clever spot and one that got folks talking.

The obvious joke here is that Jordan is regularly debated against LeBron James and the ad, which had no NBC or SNF logos on it looked initially to be a possible challenge from Jordan to LeBron. Later that night, James found out about the ad and decided to throw gas on the fire with a joking response on Twitter saying “I’M READY!!!”

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesMichael Jordan

