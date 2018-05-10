A Minor League Baseball Team Hopes To Sign LeBron Because It’s How He Can ‘Really Catch MJ’

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LeBron James
05.10.18 53 mins ago

Twitter/@IronPigs

LeBron James has quite the decision to make this summer when he hits free agency. He’s expected to choose between staying with the Cavs or going to the Sixers, Rockets, or Lakers, although it’s possible another contender could enter the mix.

Fans of each of those teams, save Houston, have gone through the trouble of paying for billboards to recruit LeBron to their team, but they aren’t alone. Blazers fans paid for a tongue in cheek LeBron billboard, a New Zealand basketball team did the same, but the latest LeBron recruitment billboard comes from a different sport altogether.

The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the AAA affiliate of the Phillies, put up a billboard on Thursday announcing their interest in signing LeBron and they’re using an interesting argument as to why he should come play baseball. LeBron is always being compared to Michael Jordan and they want to give him the chance to outshine Jordan’s minor league baseball career as well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyLeBron James

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP