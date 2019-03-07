Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers need something miraculous to happen between now and the end of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. With a 6.5-game uphill climb to the 8-seed in front of the team over the next 17 games, though, it’s awfully hard to imagine that happening, and as such, the Lakers appear ready to put both eyes on the 2019-20 campaign.

According to a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers and LeBron James’ trainer sat down for a conversation. In it, the two sides came to a plan that involved cutting into James’ minutes a bit during this stretch run and giving him a breather, if he wants, during back-to-backs.