LeBron James: I Hate The Celtics So Much I’d Even Crush My Mom If She Played In Boston

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
05.28.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James played all 48 minutes of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. Except there was a period of 12 seconds, some of those actually ticking off the game clock, where he seemed to stare down the entire city of Boston with a mean mug many NBA players can only dream of.

James had just blocked the hell out of Terry Rozier, who tried to turn a LeBron turnover into a triumphant dunk and ended up getting the least appreciated high five in NBA history. It was a game-changing moment that helped James and the Cavaliers gain control of the game and, ultimately, the series itself.

In a career full of big moments such as those it might be hard to rank just how meaningful that stare down was for James, but a quote shared by Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins sheds some light on just how much James dislikes the Boston Celtics.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Listen To This

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP