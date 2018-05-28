Getty Image

LeBron James played all 48 minutes of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. Except there was a period of 12 seconds, some of those actually ticking off the game clock, where he seemed to stare down the entire city of Boston with a mean mug many NBA players can only dream of.

James had just blocked the hell out of Terry Rozier, who tried to turn a LeBron turnover into a triumphant dunk and ended up getting the least appreciated high five in NBA history. It was a game-changing moment that helped James and the Cavaliers gain control of the game and, ultimately, the series itself.

In a career full of big moments such as those it might be hard to rank just how meaningful that stare down was for James, but a quote shared by Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins sheds some light on just how much James dislikes the Boston Celtics.