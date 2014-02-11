Why LeBron James Must Participate In An NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Two years ago, I was the prototypical LeBron James critic. I never meant to be a hater–in fact, I had always rooted for him–but instead an objective analyst of the Akron, Ohio native. LeBron’s showing in the 2011 NBA Finals was, in my eyes, indefensible. His numbers (17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game) weren’t dreadful, but his fourth quarter performances–especially in Games 4, 5 and 6–were shockingly pedestrian.

When the stakes were the highest, the then two-time league MVP shrunk and shrunk and shrunk. As the world’s most talented basketball player, he had to be better. End of story.

And, one year following his meltdown against the Dallas Mavericks, James was awarded a chance at redemption against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals, and redeem himself he did. Not only did LeBron lead the Miami Heat to the title in only five games, but his near triple-double average (28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists) earned him Finals MVP.

[RELATED: LeBron James Says He’d Win The NBA Slam Dunk Contest]

Now, as we approach the three-year anniversary of the 2011 NBA Finals, he is a four-time league MVP, a two-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. LeBron James is, by all accounts, the best player in the NBA. From me, he is almost completely free of criticism.

Almost.

I still believe there is one piece missing from LeBron’s basketball rÃ©sumÃ©, one piece that would give him the complete package of a modern-day NBA legend.

LeBron Raymone James, you absolutely have to participate in an NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

For years now, LeBron has teased us by (perhaps half-jokingly) entertaining the idea of competing in a Slam Dunk Contest without ever actually following through with it. First, while giving a sideline interview during the 2009 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest in Phoenix, James announced to a national television audience that he would enter the 2010 Dunk Contest, only to back off that promise the following year. Then, a week before last year’s All-Star festivities kicked off, LeBron sent out a tweet to his nearly 12 million followers that read “Dunk contest?”.

I noticed the tweet moments after he posted it, and to say the least, I was ecstatic. Surely this meant that my favorite NBA player would be entering himself into the Slam Dunk Contest. Right?

Wrong. Once again, James was only mocking us.

His excuse? ‘Bron claims that he is an “in-game dunker”. But year after year, he takes the time to proveâ€”either during pregame layup lines or after practicesâ€”that he can put on a dunk show, as he did Tuesday night in Phoenix at US Airways Center.

Still, he says “thanks but no thanks” to the dunk contest.

[RELATED: LeBron Puts On An After-Practice Dunk Show]

I’m sorry, but at this point, the act is getting old. It has to end. LeBron is now 11 years into his Hall of Fame-caliber career, and he has yet to enter even one Slam Dunk Contest. Are you kidding me?

Understand that I don’t believe LeBron should partake in a dunk contest. I believe that, for the sake of his legacy, he needs to.

This past September, for the second consecutive preseason, LeBron admitted that his goal is to become the greatest basketball player of all time. So I ask you, LeBron James, would it not greatly benefit your legacy–a legacy that you hope will one day be more impressive than Michael Jordan‘s–to enter a Slam Dunk Contest?

Keep reading to hear how LeBron has a chance to do something no one else has ever done…