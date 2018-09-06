LeBron’s New ‘NBA 2K19’ Special Edition Commercial Will Give You Chills

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
09.05.18 41 mins ago

Getty Image

The latest installment of the popular video game series NBA 2K19 will drop early next week with its standard edition, but prior to that, the video game giant will also release a special 20th Anniversary Edition on Friday, September 7 that features LeBron James as its cover star.

On Tuesday, the company released the first teaser promo for the 20th Anniversary Edition via their Instagram page, with LeBron as the featured athlete, along with the tagline “every reign comes to an end.”

But the full-length promo landed on YouTube Wednesday night, and regardless of whether or not you’re eagerly anticipating the coming release, it’s certain to send chills down your spine.

