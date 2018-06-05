NBA 2K

NBA 2K19 will be the 20th installment of the basketball video game franchise, and to celebrate, the folks at 2K Sports went out and got the player that has defined the past two decades to be on the cover.

LeBron James will grace the cover of the 20th Anniversary Edition, which will drop on September 7, four days before the wide release of NBA 2K19 on September 11. The announcement was made on Tuesday morning in a video that features 2 Chainz, Rapsody, and Jerreau performing a tribute to James’ incredible career so far.