The NBA, like everyone else, is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak closely and steadily working through various plans and scenarios that could happen.

One such scenario involves games being played behind closed doors, as fans would be banned from attending games in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Given that sporting events involve thousands of people being crammed into close quarters for a few hours, it’s not surprising that there are a growing number of health officials advising that such gatherings be cancelled. We’ve already seen such decrees in Santa Clara County, where the NHL’s San Jose Sharks play, and the Ohio governor has called for there to be a stoppage of indoor events with spectators.

LeBron James was asked previously about playing in games without fans and said he wouldn’t do it, but on Tuesday he backtracked, noting he didn’t know that was a serious consideration. James said he would be disappointed, but also that the league has to listen to those that are following the situation closely.

LeBron James has a new stance on his sentiments of possibly playing games without fans in the arena pic.twitter.com/RbmNKiOTp6 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2020

It’s the right statement for James to make, as his first comments were a bit surprising and indicated he didn’t quite know the full scope of how big the virus situation was and how drastic measures might have to be to help limit the spread — as he indicated in his opening. It seems to be growing ever more likely that games being played behind closed doors is going to happen, and it’s a matter of when rather than if it comes to that point.