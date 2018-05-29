LeBron James Isn’t The Favorite To Win The 2018 NBA Finals MVP

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2018 NBA Finals as heavy favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Much of that has to do with a plethora of top-tier talent, which was on display when the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released odds for the series MVP. As you might expect, four of the top five players listed come from the Warriors but it is Kevin Durant, not Stephen Curry nor LeBron James, that enters the proceedings as the odds-on favorite to bring home individual glory.

Hot off the presses from @LVSuperBook Odds to win NBA Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/llloeeYuRs — Covers (@Covers) May 29, 2018

Of course, Durant was the winner of the 2017 NBA Finals MVP, after averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. In addition, he is probably the safest bet for pure statistical production, especially if the recent past is any indication.

Still, Curry is widely seen as the impetus for the Warriors and, well, James is the best player in the league for a reason. In fact, it is noteworthy that James is “only” listed at 7-to-1, given that the Cavaliers enter as huge long-shots from a Vegas perspective. The rest of the odds virtually indicate that it would be a legitimate shock if Cleveland won the title and James failed to claim the hardware, which makes perfect sense.

In general, wagering on this particular venture feels perilous, if only because the choice between Curry and Durant is a tough one and the payout may not justify the dilemma between the two. Still, it is another thing to monitor in a series that many believe won’t be terribly competitive and it seems like a safe bet to assume that Westgate will draw real action on this particular offering.