On the heels of reporting surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and an aggressive trade pursuit of Kawhi Leonard before LeBron James acts on a player option for the 2018-19 NBA season, buzz is building that James’ arrival in the nation’s second-largest market could be dictated by another star (i.e. Leonard or Paul George) coming alongside him. However, Sean Deveney of Sporting News painted a different picture on Wednesday morning, reporting the “league executives aren’t so sure” the Lakers must acquire top-end talent from outside the organization before James arrives.

In the reporting, Deveney cites a league executive saying that “he expects James to sign with the Lakers, even before the team remakes its roster” even in the midst of buzz that James is communicating with other top-tier players about a partnership. “That’s the sense you get with him and his people,” the executive told Sporting News. “They’re doing enough research to suggest that he’s going to be willing to take that plunge and let the roster come together. It’s what happened in Cleveland four years ago.”

Later, Deveney does note that “it would be the preference of James to know with whom he will play before he signs” but the idea that he would be even be willing to land with the Lakers without assurances from a player like George or Leonard is noteworthy to say the least. Of course, James acted in similar fashion when deciding to return to Cleveland, coming back to a situation that was keyed by Kyrie Irving but before the Cavaliers had (officially) dealt the rights to Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland.

Just how realistic it is that James would sign in Los Angeles accompanied by only Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma remains to be seen, but rumblings about a desire to revolve the situation in a timely manner put pressure on all parties involved. Throughout the process, it has seemed unlikely that James would leave Cleveland without a situation presenting itself as ready-made with other elite talent. Still, James may simply decide that the Lakers are the move, even without Leonard, George or another top asset, and that would be a very interesting choice on a number of levels.