LeBron James Thinks It’d Be ‘Pretty Doggone Cool’ To Play In An NBA Game With Bronny

11.27.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For a long time, NBA fans have been paying attention to LeBron James Jr. as he progresses through the youth ranks. Obviously, the spotlight is bright on the young man given the magnitude of his father but, in his own right, Bronny appears to be a tremendous prospect and he is just close enough in age to his father to produce some dreams when it comes to the father and son taking the court together in an NBA game.

In fact, the elder James has even acknowledged the desire to play with his son if Bronny were, in fact, able to reach the highest level of the sport. With more Bronny highlights circling the interwebs, the topic came up again this week.

LeBron visited with The Tim Ferriss Show podcast to discuss his trainer, Mike Mancias, and much more. One such topic included Bronny, and LeBron didn’t hold much back in admitting how “doggone cool” it would be to play with his son in the NBA.

