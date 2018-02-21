The NBA All-Star Game ditched the traditional East vs. West format this season in favor of an All-Star draft that produced a much more intriguing and competitive game.
Team LeBron’s 148-145 win over Team Steph, which featured more defense in the fourth quarter than we’ve seen in almost a decade in the All-Star Game, proved that the new format was working. There are more tweaks that can be made to improve it, most notably televising the draft, but for the first year of a new experiment it had to be considered a success.
With the All-Star Game seeing a major shift this season and the draft lottery also getting a structure change, there have been some wondering if the league would consider doing something to the postseason to provide more competitive balance. The proposal that seems to come up every few years and tends to get the most support is one that does away with the Eastern Conference and Western Conference brackets and, instead, seeds the top-16 teams in the NBA, regardless of conference.
To do so would require the league to abandon tradition, something few sports leagues are willing to do very often, and would also require some changes to the regular season structure (there would need to be a balanced schedule in order to most fairly seed the teams rather than the current conference/division structure). While there are plenty of supporters for the idea, not everyone is on board. Among those against the concept is LeBron James, he of seven straight Finals runs in the East (with three championships in that stretch).
The power really hasn’t shifted since the Bulls, and even then it was like it is now. One or two good teams in the East and 4-5 good teams in the West. I would argue that even during the Heat years, the Spurs were the better team, with OKC and Mavs close behind. Also the best team in the East the last 5 years had a very easy 12-0 path to the playoffs.
Agreed with everything you said but what Lebron just did is called deflecting! Switching up the east/west format means nothing for the overall power shift.. what it does is stop a superstar from heading to the weaker conference, building his own team, knowing you’ve taken all the talent from that conference and then going “look at me, 8 straight seasons in the finals”..
I can’t believe the league allowed it this long.. Shoutout to Stephen Curry for doing it the right way despite not having a proven superstar AND being in the hardest conference
Yeah, it will be what separates him from the other greats. I didn’t like what Ray and Kevin did either, but at least they waited till the end of their prime
Would hate for him to lose that cakewalk.
This. I’m not saying LeBron isn’t great, but if the playoffs lost the current format then he would have probably only gone to half of the Finals that he has.
He’s 3-4 vs the West in the playoffs. I don’t blame him.
3-5