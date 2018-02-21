Getty Image

The NBA All-Star Game ditched the traditional East vs. West format this season in favor of an All-Star draft that produced a much more intriguing and competitive game.

Team LeBron’s 148-145 win over Team Steph, which featured more defense in the fourth quarter than we’ve seen in almost a decade in the All-Star Game, proved that the new format was working. There are more tweaks that can be made to improve it, most notably televising the draft, but for the first year of a new experiment it had to be considered a success.

With the All-Star Game seeing a major shift this season and the draft lottery also getting a structure change, there have been some wondering if the league would consider doing something to the postseason to provide more competitive balance. The proposal that seems to come up every few years and tends to get the most support is one that does away with the Eastern Conference and Western Conference brackets and, instead, seeds the top-16 teams in the NBA, regardless of conference.

To do so would require the league to abandon tradition, something few sports leagues are willing to do very often, and would also require some changes to the regular season structure (there would need to be a balanced schedule in order to most fairly seed the teams rather than the current conference/division structure). While there are plenty of supporters for the idea, not everyone is on board. Among those against the concept is LeBron James, he of seven straight Finals runs in the East (with three championships in that stretch).