LeBron James Is The NBA’s MVP Of World-Renown Wines

02.13.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

It’s no secret that LeBron James and his banana boat friends like to indulge in a little vino from time to time. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union each have their own signature labels, while Carmelo Anthony never travels anywhere without his wine case and even goes so far as to plan many of his vacations in close proximity to some of the world’s best wine-making regions.

LeBron, though relatively new to the wine game, has quickly become well-acquainted with the industry. He also loves trumpet all of its purported health benefits. Earlier this season, when he was still firmly in the MVP conversation, LeBron attributed his stellar play and continued good health to a daily glass.

Even more, his teammates almost unanimously agree that he has the most refined palate of the bunch and regularly defer to his judgment when ordering bottles at restaurants, to the point that Kevin Love praised the “supercomputer” that James possesses in his mind when it comes to wine.

