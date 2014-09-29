LeBron James’ New Hairline Is Already Gone

09.29.14 4 years ago

Remember when LeBron James debuted a fabulous new hairline? That was just two weeks ago, but a lack of time hasn’t stopped his old, retreating hairline from returning in the interim.

This is James at the release of the Nike LeBron 12 in mid-September. Look at that full, thick coverage!

And here’s LeBron practicing with the Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend. The difference isn’t exactly subtle.

At least the size of LeBron’s headband at Cavs media day makes more sense now. Given the mane he showed off at Nike HQ two weeks ago, the NBA world assumed he’d opt for a thinner band this season. Then James mugged for the cameras on Friday wearing one just as thick as the widely mocked version of years’ past.

Something’s up. Personally, we’re far more interested in how LeBron plays for the Cavs this season than how he looks. Given his clear concern of the latter, though, James’ irrational detractors have even more fuel for their undying fire.

Do you care about LeBron’s hairline?

