The latest “please like my city” billboard from NBA fans is one imploring LeBron James to come play for the New York Knicks. But unlike the flattery that James has expressed about the other ads, this one doesn’t seem likely to have made much of a difference in his free agency plans.

James has been the subject of a number of billboards over the last few months, with fans from Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Portland and even New Zealand getting in on the act.

The billboard that popped up in New York on Friday issues James a bit of a challenge to “prove” that he’s really the King of New York, which is something he claimed earlier in the season after a scuffle with Enes Kanter.