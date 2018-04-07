Dwyane Wade Laughed And Told Knicks Fans ‘Good Luck’ With Their LeBron To New York Billboard

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #New York Knicks
04.07.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The latest “please like my city” billboard from NBA fans is one imploring LeBron James to come play for the New York Knicks. But unlike the flattery that James has expressed about the other ads, this one doesn’t seem likely to have made much of a difference in his free agency plans.

James has been the subject of a number of billboards over the last few months, with fans from Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Portland and even New Zealand getting in on the act.

The billboard that popped up in New York on Friday issues James a bit of a challenge to “prove” that he’s really the King of New York, which is something he claimed earlier in the season after a scuffle with Enes Kanter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#New York Knicks
TAGSDWYANE WADELeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 day ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 day ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP