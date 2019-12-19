LeBron James’ New Nike Commercial Wants To End ‘Humble Beginnings’

LeBron James has always been adamant that his life story is something important. He shares what he can best describe as his “humble” beginnings because he wants those to be an inspiration. “I’m just a kid from Akron, Ohio” is something he says a lot. It’s meant to acknowledge that he’s one of the lucky ones. He’s not supposed to be here right now. There are thousands of children who grow up the way James did, and few if any of them become NBA superstars.

James has used his history in marketing ever since his return to Cleveland in 2014. However, it’s never felt shallow or exploitative, but instead encouraging. He embraces being the model athlete, someone people can look up to and be inspired by. His latest commercial for Nike does just that and at the end it features a close up of James making a statement: No more humble beginnings.

17 years ago @nike took a chance on a kid from Akron. And 17 years later this 🏀 has given me the ability to provide opportunities for my 1400 kids in Akron so that one day NOTHING is left to chance. They will KNOW that a kid from Akron is something special‼️🙏🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/WFqi6nZLc7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 19, 2019

The commercial is a really cool reflection on James’ career showing his rise from high school phenom, to being drafted, and career highlights like his block on Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA Finals. More importantly, the highlights end with James’ opening of his I Promise School and the positives it’s creating in his home community. Finally, it comes to a close with James question/proclamation: “You know what would be more special? If there were no more humble beginnings.”

Not only is it just cool, but it has a message that will last through time. Nike and James can use this spot for the years if not the next decade and its message will always remain relevant. It’s really incredible.