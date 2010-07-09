LeBron James’ No. 6 Miami Heat Jersey Now Available

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat #LeBron James
07.08.10 8 years ago 41 Comments

Wasting no time for Heat fans to get excited this summer, the NBA has rolled out LeBron James‘ new No. 6 Miami Heat jersey. While his Cavs jersey was ranked No. 2 on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey List at the end of the season, it’s safe to say that LeBron’s new threads will top the charts this summer.

LeBron’s jersey is currently available on NBAStore.com in three different colors for $44.99.

UPDATE: Just confirmed by a source: Chris Bosh #1, Dwyane Wade #3, LeBron #6 and Mario Chalmers #15.

