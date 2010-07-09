LeBron James’ No. 6 Miami Heat Jersey Now Available

Wasting no time for Heat fans to get excited this summer, the NBA has rolled out LeBron James‘ new No. 6 Miami Heat jersey. While his Cavs jersey was ranked No. 2 on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey List at the end of the season, it’s safe to say that LeBron’s new threads will top the charts this summer.
LeBron’s jersey is currently available on NBAStore.com in three different colors for $44.99.
UPDATE: Just confirmed by a source: Chris Bosh #1, Dwyane Wade #3, LeBron #6 and Mario Chalmers #15.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
fuck, i have to dish out some cheese for these, fuck.
Fuck. yes. Suck it, New York. Suck it, Chicago.
can´t they produce a shirt
number # 3 4 6
name: wade bosh james
?
epic :D
them jersey are kinda ugly…its just something about them that don’t look right…
Isn’t that a Mario Chalmers jersey?
Miami Heat to Mario Chalmers: Fuck you, Chalmers. Find another number to play. Number 6 now belongs to the almighty god of basketball, LeBron. You didn’t even like #6 that much.
There are some typos here.
Correct spellings:
“HATE”
“ME ME ME”
Free LBJ jerseys in Cleveland! They can double as fire wood!
If 3 is Wade, 4 is Bosh, and 6 is LBJ, who’s gonna wear 5? Well, Kobe already wears 5 rings.
damn, the heat need to re-up their jerseys to look more fresh, they don’t seem up-to-par for the superstars they got now.
feel sorry for these 3 ppl/groups:
1.Cavaliers and its fans
2.Erik Spoelstra
3.Mario Chalmers.
I could have just kept an old Eddie Jones jersey and no one would have known
James #6 Jones #6 “am” instead of “on”
@onezero- why feel sorry for Chalmers? He’s getting the opportunity of a lifetime handed to him here. I’m sure LBJ promised him his sloppy 2nds for the #.
“them jersey are kinda ugly…its just something about them that don’t look right…”
its cos they’re computer generated.
he can shove that jersey up his ***
every1 on this site is a bandwagon jumper cuz they dnt rep the heat, their all jus fakers so ppl hop of lbj privates and get a LIFE!!!
What a piece of shit….enjoy south beach, and not being able to win a championship on your own you fucking pussy. At least if he went somewhere that he didnt have to stack and play in the easiest conference with a stacked team he would earn respect. Fuck you miami with that slimball greasball pat riley, those three will last one year before inner fighting absolutely decimated the team….JAMES YOU HAVE NOW BECOME THE MOST HATED PLAYER IN NBA HISTORY IN EVERY MAJOR CITY>>>>FUCK YOURSELF….and no im not from cleveland its just shocking he couldnt do this process like a normal person and just sign with the heat…had he done that people may have still had respect for him…now i agree with the burning of his jerseys….you never deserved to wear jordans number
Something about that jersey just doesn’t look right.. I feel like the NBA got ruined somehow..
Ive been a heat fan since i was a kid so am i a bandwagan fan?
let the haters hate…bosh wade and lebron have just started a dynasty for years to come. 20 years from now, ppl will remember how many rings lebron won. not who was on the team when he won them.
ughh.
that just doesnt look right, miami need to get some new jerseys :)
lebron made a good and bad descicion: A: this will not be his team, it will be there team. B: he will win championchips. C: who will be miami’s fav player?
I’m disappointed that LeBron left Cleveland, but you have to give him credit for having the guts to do it if that’s what he wanted to do. It took a lot of guts.
I have a problem with him almost rubbing it in Cleveland’s face, though, calling for this hour-long special on ESPN to announce that he was choosing Miami. He didn’t have to do that.
You can bet that this will help his jersey sales. I expect him to move ahead of Kobe before too long and become the top selling jersey in the NBA.
Joe Kaiser
[www.TopSellingJerseys.com]
@Brian
no you’re not
@Celts Fan
guess youre right, after all he only gives up Jersey number.
Fuck LeBron I’m so tired of this shit you will never get a ring mother fucker never!!!!!!!!!!!
If anyone is a real lebron James fan, will love lebron wherever he decides to go to. Lebron has been here for 7 years and nothing has been done I hate to say it but at Cleveland it’ll never work lebron is the only one on that team. Lebron is the best player in the NBA yea it sucks seeing lebron leave from where I live and go somewhere else but it’s for his own good. So hop off lebron guys. I’ll be his fan wherever he goes.
lakers will beat Miami at the finals. heat doesn’t have any money left to spend to bring in role players to help the big 3.
blake > chalmers
kobe = wade
artest bosh
bynum > ??
and also lakers have odom – one of the best bench players in the league. they will probably finish Miami Heat in 6 games maximum.
blake>chalmers
kobe=wade
artestbosh
bynum>??
bitter mother fuckers!! u cant blame lebron ***hole, its about his career, now he will get his ring or rings
fuck you pussys new york is wer its at miami is full of spics nd drug dealers, chicago is kinda cool but miami they pussy ass bitches
And just like that Miami is a perennial powerhouse
So when he said that he was going to change his number next year, we all should have seen the Heat move coming – since they randomly have jordan’s number retired.
Looks like LeBron took the easy way out to me. Taking on the challenge of winning a title for his hometown in Cleveland would have been worth several championships with the new, stacked “Big Three” in Miami. He should have stayed the course in Cleveland, and his popularity would continue to soar, as well as his income!
I think Lebron made the right choice. Chicago would have been a good one too. There is no reason why they shouldn’t win 5 championships in a row.
ahah he would pick 6 …guttty
3. Turn all the white “time squares” to blue in order to deactivate the Internet for those times.
LeBron I pray you die asshole!
The jerseys don’t look good because these are the “replica” jerseys, which sell for about $40. The usual ones that people buy are called Swingman which go for about $75 and they have a stripe running down the sides and the material is made of mesh… Those are much better looking but they are made of mesh material. The Swingman jeresys have not yet been sold to the masses, but I suspect they will soon
I can’t wait for Lebron’s jersey to come out as a swingman. The replicas all look like crap. I would rather pay $80 for a swingman that looks better than a $40 piece of crap.
I can’t belive how shady Lebron was when he left Cleveland. The way he did it was wrong, and I hope he breaks his leg in Miami
I like Lebron no matter what team he plays for. For all you haters out there just let it go. He plays for Miami now, so just get used to that. Also, get used to him wearing some rings in the next few years.