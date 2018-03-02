LeBron James Thinks Haters Might Believe His Nutmeg Of Tristan Thompson Was ‘Fake’

#Philadelphia 76ers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.02.18 1 week ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers faced off in a memorable clash on Thursday evening, with the up-and-coming Sixers emerging victorious. Following the game, the takes were flowing in all corners of the basketball world, and in short, Joel Embiid even jumped into the fray to recruit James to Philly on social media.

However, the big-picture takeaways existed separately from the utter madness that James was able to pull off with a ridiculous nutmeg of his own teammate, Tristan Thompson, and Basketball Twitter exploded as a result.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTristan Thompson

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP