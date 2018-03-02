Getty Image

LeBron James has made the improbable seem ordinary so many times in his career that it’s hard to keep count, but he added to his impressive highlight reel against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

It wasn’t as devastating as James Harden’s killer crossover on Wednesday, but James did score on a stupendous play in the first quarter in Cleveland.

James split a double team and beat a second pair of defenders at the rim on a play that you will absolutely need to see more than once.