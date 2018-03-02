LeBron James Escaped A Double Team By Going Behind His Back And Accidentally Nutmegging Tristan Thompson

#Philadelphia 76ers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.01.18 1 week ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James has made the improbable seem ordinary so many times in his career that it’s hard to keep count, but he added to his impressive highlight reel against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

It wasn’t as devastating as James Harden’s killer crossover on Wednesday, but James did score on a stupendous play in the first quarter in Cleveland.

James split a double team and beat a second pair of defenders at the rim on a play that you will absolutely need to see more than once.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTristan Thompson

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP